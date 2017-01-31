Don't want to associate with politics ever: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never associate with politics in his life.



"I love to do the acting only. I don't know anything or have any interest in politics. I don't want to associate with politics ever in my life. I am a hero... I would like to remain a hero and an actor always," Shah Rukh said at a success party of "Raees" here on Monday night.



About "Raees", the actor said: "Every film has its own place, own business. So it is weird to evaluate one film's business with another ('Kaabil') on the same criterion.



"Having said that, we knew we would have a limited business. At this point of time, we are little beyond that also. The film has done fair business than what we expected."



Asked about comparison with last year's big hits "Sultan" and "Dangal", the "Dilwale" star said: "It is nice to know everything is going well. If we start comparing, then sky is the limit. Why should we compare only the last big hits like 'Dangal' and 'Sultan' which are much bigger hits than perhaps this film can ever be?



"Therefore, that comparison from outside very is good but from inside we know the truth. 'Raees' has a limit and we are happy if the film reaches that."



Directed by Rahul Dholakia, "Raees" also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(Source: IANS)