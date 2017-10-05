Prabhas, who became popular as the star of the "Baahubali" film franchise, says he doesn't mind living under its shadow.

"I don't want to break out of the image. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I got and I want to keep it all my life," Prabhas told IANS here.

Prabhas attained fame as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali from the "Baahubali" universe -- which went on to become India's biggest blockbuster with worldwide earnings of over Rs 900 crore.

The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.

"It is an amazing thing that happened... Sometimes I wonder 'Am I the main lead of 'Baahubali....'," he said.

It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

The first part "Baahubali: The Beginning" came out in 2015 and the second "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" was released earlier this year. The film will have its TV premiere on Sony MAX on Sunday.

Talking about the fame he got after the film's success, Prabhas said: "People recognise me from all over the country which we didn't expect. We thought that the film might work but not like this... Now, people recognise me from Telugu to suddenly all over the country... It is very beautiful."

On the film front, Prabhas is busy with "Saaho", which will mark Shraddha Kapoor's Telugu film debut. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

