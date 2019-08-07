THIS drew Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. The two, who became man and wife last year in November, give relationship goals to their fans. In a recent interview, Deepika shared what drew her to Ranveer.



The actress revealed in an interview with Vogue magazine that it was the genuineness of Ranveer that drew her towards him. She stated that with Ranveer around, there is no holding back. She also mentioned that he is very good at expressing his emotions and is genuine and that is exactly what got to her.



Deepika said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back...People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine...very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”