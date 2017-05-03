Dwayne Johnson an inspiration for everyone: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra has wished her "Baywatch" co-star Dwayne Johnson on his 45th birthday and says he is an inspiration for everyone.

Priyanka on Tuesday night took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of herself along with Johnson from the 89th Academy Awards red carpet.

"Happy birthday Dwayne Johnson. You are one of the nicest most driven people I have ever met. Always an inspiration for everyone who works with you," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress also thanked him for being a "positive force" in everything she does. "Here's wishing you tremendous love happiness and laughter!" she added.

Priyanka and Johnson will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Hollywood film "Baywatch". The film, which also stars Zac Efron, is adapted from the popular 1990's TV show of the same name.

This will be the first time, the "Bajirao Mastani" actress will be seen sharing screen space with Efron and Johnson. She will be playing a negative character named Victoria Leeds in the movie.

(Source: IANS)