Ekta Kapoor asks THEM to stop being 'Judgemental'

MUMBAI: Judgementall Hai Kya has finally hit the theatres. It is a thriller film produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. It stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

The film has been receiving a lot of rave reviews and has collected Rs 5.04 crores on its opening. It features Kangana and Rajkummar play edgy characters of Bobby and Keshav, respectively.

Ekta has always been the target of trolls for her content. Hitting back at them for her radical film choices, Ekta wrote, "For all the mass tv I make and get trolled for... i also in other news back one radical film a year! Not arty butRADICAL!u either hate it or love it!be it lsd lipstick lootera shor In d city or now #JudgementalHaiKya. Remember that before u get #judgemental next time;)".