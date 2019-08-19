Ekta Kapoor miffed with Kangana Ranaut’s attitude

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, who has acted in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen, has always been known for her out-spoken behaviour. She never shies away from expressing her views and thoughts.

The actress, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Judgementall Hai Kya, had made headlines when she had accused a journalist and accused him of launching a smear campaign against her, by posting memes. She had said, "Justin, tum toh humare dushman ban gaye ho yaar....badi gandi batein likhte ho. Tum kitna ganda sochte ho! Tum itni gandi soch rakhte ho. You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake in making that film? You are calling me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism. Is it a mistake to make such a film?" Enraged by the accusations, the journalist lashed back saying, "This is not the right way to intimidate a journalist just because you are at such a powerful position."

Following the entire brawl, The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India had decided to boycott Kangana and had written, "We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage. Rest assured, we will not let this matter affect Judgementall Hai Kya in any manner and will be supportive of your film and other cast members, barring Ms Ranaut."

Even though the makers had published an apology about the whole scene Kangana had refused to apologize. Apparently, even Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the movie, is miffed with the actress for creating a ruckus, at the song launch of The Wakhra Song. As per reports from International Business Times, the 32-year-old actress and the producer had a fall-out and even though Ekta had said that she will be teaming up with Kangana, it seems far from happening anytime soon.

A report from Deccan Chronicle stated, "Ekta is from the industry and knows how it works. She has always made it a point to be polite and friendly with the media and with the industry. Kangana's needless outburst did affect the film and Ekta is miffed about that."