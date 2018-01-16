Emraan Hashmi says 'Cheat India' will be his landmark role

Actor Emraan Hashmi will be co-producing an "edge-of-the-seat drama" titled "Cheat India" and he says it will be the "landmark" role of his career.



"The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller," the actor said in a statement.



Emraan, who will be jointly producing the film with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.



"Emraan Hashmi Films is delighted to partner with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment on 'Cheat India', a compelling, edge-of-the-seat drama inspired by real incidents in the

Indian education system," Emraan tweeted.

The director of the film Soumik Sen said, "This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today's youth will hugely relate to 'Cheat India'."



The film,starring Emraan, will be directed by Soumik Sen and is slated for a February 2019 worldwide release.