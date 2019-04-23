English Vinglish actress Priya Anand accepts APOLOGY of TROLL, read details

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that social media to some extent has brought stars and fans close to each other. However, it has both advantages and disadvantages. Sometimes fans shower actors with praises, while sometimes some users troll them with negative comments, and the recent actress to face negativity was Priya Anand.

The good part is it did not turn into an ugly battle on social media between the actress and the troll. In fact, Priya dealt with the social media user gracefully, and the latter even apologised to her.

So, what exactly happened?

Well, the actress who played the role of Sridevi's niece in English Vinglish was addressed as a bad luck for her co-stars after two of her co-actors she worked with- Sridevi and JK Rithesh passed away.

The troll wrote on his Twitter handle, “Sridevi acted with @PriyaAnand in ENGLISH VINGLISH. @SrideviBKapoor is no more now. JK Rithish acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithish is no more now. WHOEVER ACTS WITH PRIYA ANAND, THEY R DYING. Is PRIYA ANAND a symbol of BAD LUCK for her costars? @RJ_Balaji”

According to a report in Times Of India, Priya decided not to remain quiet. She responded saying that “I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it’s easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all-time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down...”

She continued, “But please know that what you say can really trigger a lot of pain in people. So before you make such comments I hope u take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour.”

The social media user realised that what he did was wrong.

Apologising to the actress, he wrote, “I am very sorry. I accept my mistake. I apologize. Today I was watching both of ur films LKG & ENGLISH VINGLISH. U r the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought u will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt u.”

Accepting the apology, Priya replied, “Thank u for ur apology. I appreciate it. Funny your handle is all about Love. I hope you can truly experience ur someday cause Loves the only thing that makes the world go around.”