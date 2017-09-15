Actor Farhan Akhtar says the environment at Yerwada Central Jail is very disciplined and neat.

He added that the officials "try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief".

Farhan went to the jail in Pune to release a song of his forthcoming movie "Lucknow Central" in August. The actor spoke about his experience in an episode of MTV Beats' "Baba Ki Chowki", read a statement.

"The environment at Yerwada is very disciplined and neat. The emphasis on reform is very critical and they try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief," Farhan said.

(Read: Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'quiet' appearance in 'Daddy')

"There is a small room in Yerwada where they have an in-house Radio Jockey. The inmates shared that Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) used to spend a lot of time there and entertain everyone by singing and telling stories of positivity," he added.

Sanjay served the remainder of his five-year sentence for possessing illegal arms in the March 12, 1993, Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, at the Yerwada Central Jail.

(Source: IANS)



