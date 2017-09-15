Which upcoming show are you excited to watch?
Actor Farhan Akhtar says the environment at Yerwada Central Jail is very disciplined and neat.
He added that the officials "try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief".
Farhan went to the jail in Pune to release a song of his forthcoming movie "Lucknow Central" in August. The actor spoke about his experience in an episode of MTV Beats' "Baba Ki Chowki", read a statement.
"The environment at Yerwada is very disciplined and neat. The emphasis on reform is very critical and they try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief," Farhan said.
"There is a small room in Yerwada where they have an in-house Radio Jockey. The inmates shared that Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) used to spend a lot of time there and entertain everyone by singing and telling stories of positivity," he added.
Sanjay served the remainder of his five-year sentence for possessing illegal arms in the March 12, 1993, Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, at the Yerwada Central Jail.
(Source: IANS)
