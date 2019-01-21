News

Esha Deol announces second pregnancy

21 Jan 2019 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: Esha Deol has a reason to celebrate, as the actress is pregnant with her second baby. She took to her social media to announce the good news to the world in rather a sweet way. She shared a picture of a daughter Radhya that said that she is being promoted to big sister.

Esha had welcomed her firstborn with husband Bharat in October 2017. Esha expressed her feelings on motherhood and said that Radhya is her biggest production and has her and Bharat as parents. She is very bubbly and cheerful and does the mischievous things that she herself used to do as a child.

The actress also revealed that Radhya is exactly like her. She had said that Radhya is a happy baby unless she is forced to do something she doesn’t want to do.

Meanwhile, Bharat said in another interview that he is very happy. He added that when the baby smiles at you, it seems like the world is smiling back at you.

