Esha Deol expecting first child, Hema Malini overjoyed

Politician-actress Hema Malini is overjoyed as her daughter Esha Deol is expecting her first baby.

"Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes," Hema tweeted on Tuesday.

Esha got married to the businessman on June 29, 2012.

The 35-year-old has acted in films like "LOC Kargil", "Yuva", "Dhoom", "Dus", "Ankahee" and "Cash". She was last seen on the big screen in 2015 in Kannada film "Care of Footpath 2" and Hindi film "Kill Them Young".

(Source: IANS)