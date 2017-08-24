Actress Esha Deol got remarried with Bharat Takhtani, today at ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai, 24 August, 2017!

Well, this is only according to the rituals of the Sindhi ceremony of Godh Bharai or Baby Shower, a yet another diverse way in the world, of celebrating the universal joys of motherhood. Cultures across the world celebrate birth in unique ways, and the Sindhi way of celebrating it, is indeed a class apart! Bharat Takhtani is a Sindhi and Esha Deol celebrated her 'godh bharai' following her husband family rituals.

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol were dressed in their wedding finery and took three pheras around the sacred fire. Jaya Bachchan, Rashmi Thackeray, Dimple Kapadia too graced the auspicious ceremony.

Designer Neeta Lulla designed special outfits for the occasion, being a Sindhi herself, she was well aware of all the rituals involved. (Incidentally she had also designed Esha Deol’s costumes for her debut film and her wedding too!)

The Godh Bharai ritual was done with the Panditji invoking the prayers for the well being of the child and the mother, followed by the family members applying oil and vermillion (kumkum) on the forehead of the pregnant mother and her husband Bharat Takhtani. The mom-to-be was showered with blessings as the arrival of the baby is considered sacred and auspicious.

Official biographer of Hema Malini- Beyond The Dreamgirl, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who was invited at the family function says, "Hemaji wore a kanjeevaram which she wanted to wear at Esha's wedding. But somehow she couldn't because Neeta Lulla had designed her outfit for Esha wedding five years ago. Today, at Esha's Sindhi wedding she remembered that saree and wore it."

He added “Chappan bhog was served after the ritual. Hema Malini Jaya Bachchan did the "Tel Kumkum" ritual with Esha and Bharat.