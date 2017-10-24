This is to officially confirm that Bollywood actress Esha Deol Takhtani and business magnet Bharat Takhtani decided to announce the name of their new born baby girl. Radhya is derived from Radha, which means to be worshipped.

"We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me," says Bharat Takhtani.

Grandparents Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Takhnanis are extremely happy with the 'divine' name. Takhtani's will have a formal naming ceremony in a week's time.

Esha and Bharat thanked media fraternity for the love and blessings. "She has been showered with messages from film fraternity. She would like to thank all her fans on social media who wished and made beautiful creatives for Esha and Radhya," added daddy Takhtani.

Currently Esha is enjoying her time with baby Radhya and trying to become a hands-on mommy.