News

Espionage genre needs responsible handling: 'Naam Shabana' director

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2017 03:23 PM
25 Mar 2017 03:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Films on intelligence agencies attract the audience for their thrilling content, but the subject needs to be handled responsibly, says Shivam Nair who has helmed the forthcoming movie "Naam Shabana".

"Naam Shabana" is a spin-off on "Baby", which told a gripping tale of a group of secret agents on a mission to eliminate terrorists. Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing an undercover agent in the movie, and she has undergone rigorous training sessions to perform action stunts.

Talking about it, Nair said in a statement: "The espionage genre requires a precise treatment to it when brought to life on celluloid. The plot needs to be in sync with the functioning and mechanisms of real life elements involved.

"A lot of in-depth research and understanding goes into the sketching of each character and their complexities. For a director, it is a very responsible subject to cater to as it involves depicting the country's security apparatus."

The movie, produced by Neeraj Pandey and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films, will release on March 31.

Bollywood has had films like "Ek Tha Tiger", "Special 26", "Phantom" and "Force 2", which look into the life of spies.

Apart from "Naam Shabana" this year, the audience can look forward to "Tiger Zinda Hai" in the same genre.

(Source: IANS)

