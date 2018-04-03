Even in his absence, Irrfan charges his way in India and China with 2 releases

Mumbai: 2017 was one of the most successful years for Irrfan Khan.The tremendous success of Hindi Medium instantly hit chords with the audience and won multiple awards including accolades of the Best Actor at the most.



While the actor's next is due for release this week, looks like it’s going to be a double whammy for the actor with two films releasing on the same day. To top it off, they’re releasing in 2 different countries! While Blackmail, the black comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo releases in India on 6 April, Hindi Medium is all set to release in China on the 4 April.

We definitely can’t wait to find out how Blackmail does at the box office but we are ecstatic to know how Hindi Medium fares with the Chinese audience, considering the film is following the footsteps of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal and Secret Superstar, and Salman Khan’s hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is still ringing in the cash registers!



Let’s hope the message of the film resonates with the Chinese and Irrfan gets yet another feather in his cap.