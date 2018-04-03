Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Even in his absence, Irrfan charges his way in India and China with 2 releases

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2018 12:45 PM

Mumbai: 2017 was one of the most successful years for Irrfan Khan.The tremendous success of Hindi Medium instantly hit chords with the audience and won multiple awards including accolades of the Best Actor at the most.

While the actor's next is due for release this week, looks like it’s going to be a double whammy for the actor with two films releasing on the same day. To top it off, they’re releasing in 2 different countries! While Blackmail, the black comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo releases in India on 6 April, Hindi Medium is all set to release in China on the 4 April.

We definitely can’t wait to find out how Blackmail does at the box office but we are ecstatic to know how Hindi Medium fares with the Chinese audience, considering the film is following the footsteps of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal and Secret Superstar, and Salman Khan’s hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is still ringing in the cash registers!

What do you think about Irrfan Khan?


Let’s hope the message of the film resonates with the Chinese and Irrfan gets yet another feather in his cap.
Tags > Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Salman Khan, Abhinay Deo, White Blackmail, Aamir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Glamorous party on the sets of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh...

Glamorous party on the sets of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Rahull Sharma

Main, Meri Biwi Aur Woh

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Elli Avram
Elli Avram

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days