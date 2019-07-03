News

Even Salman's film was titled 'Mental': Kangana Ranaut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the change in title for her upcoming film "Judgmental Hai Kya?", which was earlier called "Mental Hai Kya", is a result of nepotism and power play in the Hindi film industry.

Commenting on the movie's title change, Kangana told the media here: "I think whenever it is anything to do with Kangana Ranaut, people have a problem with it. Since I am an outsider, even if I breathe, people have a problem. But we outsiders also have learnt to make our way without creating a problem. Even (one of) Salman Khan's film which was a remake of a south Indian film, was named ‘Mental'.

"There was no problem then, but now we are told that very recently, the word ‘mental' is banned, so we did not have that much choice. But we truly believe that we have made a good film. Our film has got a U/A certificate. We have faith in our intentions. A small change of the title will not make a difference."

The "Mental Hai Kya" title drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which complained to the censor board that the usage of the word ‘mental' trivialized mental health issues. The title was later changed.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. It is releasing on July 26.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Salman, Mental, Kangana Ranaut, Judgmental Hai Kya?, Mental Hai Kya, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to...

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to Raat Ka Nasha song
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Harsh surprises birthday girl Bharti on sets of...

Harsh surprises birthday girl Bharti on sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days