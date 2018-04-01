Evergreen song ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani' to be recreated by Sanjay Soni Struggler

Mumbai: The catchy evergreen song 'Mere Sapno ki Rani' featuring legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore is still one of the most happening songs, which hits the chords of millions worldwide. The song which is not only popular but is also the most memorable one is all set to be recreated by no other than the sensational music composer Sanjay Soni Struggler.

Sanjay Soni has been in the industry since the year 2011 and has reached to a great height where there is no looking back. His album 'Man Bhatke' has 1.2 million views and there is nothing that can stop him to get more fan followers.

His new single was an idea that Sanjay had for a very long time. Since his childhood he grooved to 'Mere Sapno ki Rani', it is his favorite song. Thus, he thought of remaking a song that will be appreciated by both the older generation and today's youth. The single which will be shot in the beautiful state of Rajasthan will he directed by none other than Sanjay Soni Struggler, and produced by KCK Movies. This remake of 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' will be like an old wine in a new bottle as he will add his own kind of magic to it.

Talking about it, the multi-talented Sanjay Soni Struggler said, “I am excited to recreate the evergreen song Apni To Jaise Taise which featured Mr. Rajesh Khanna. I am looking forward to get out my best and live up to all my fans who have loved my previous work.”