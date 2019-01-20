Every time I was low, they were there to boost my self-esteem: Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande says her parents have been her pillars of strength through all the ups and downs.

"I owe every bit of my career and appreciation I have been receiving to my parents, they have been my pillars of strength through all the ups and downs," Ankita told IANS.

"They have always taught me to stand for what is right and never let anyone bring you down. I am overwhelmed to see the pride in my parents eyes," she added.

Ankita got popular as Archana from TV show "Pavitra Rishta". She will be making her Bollywood debut with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

When Ankita visited Indore for the promotions of her debut film, her parents accompanied her for the press conference and other visits. Her parents were overwhelmed with the response she received during her stay in her hometown.

The actress says her parents have supported her throughout her journey.

"Every time I was low, they were there to boost my self-esteem. I started out very young on the small screen and they were immensely happy even back then and now I am finally here making my Bollywood debut all I can say is I have never seen them happier. I thank my parents for being the best parents. I am truly blessed," she added.

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana Ranaut will be bringing her life alive on the big screen. Ankita will be seen playing the role of Jhalkari Bai.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.