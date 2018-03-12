Home > Movie News > Movie News
Fame is not all that important to me: Deepika Padukone

12 Mar 2018 03:03 PM

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone, who won the Entertainer of the Year honour at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, says fame is not that important to her.

The Padmaavat star attended the awards event in a stylish white ensemble.

Deepika told media persons, "I won't say fame is all that important for me, but I would definitely like to say that the kind of industry I am working in and the kind of work that I am doing, so money and fame are a part of what I do, and I can't ignore it.”

"I don't think you can ignore the fame and the attention. It is the by-product of the work that I do. I love my work. In the last ten years, the work that I have done... I got so much to learn and I have enjoyed my work. And in future, I hope that I keep on enjoying the work that I do," she added.

She also spoke about her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan, who has been diagnosed with a rare illness and has been missing from action since the last couple of weeks. She is to feature with him in a Vishal Bhardwaj movie.

"I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan's) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone,” she said.

"I always say a small little prayer for myself and everyone around. Yes, I think the last couple of weeks have been emotionally challenging, but yes, I think we all should say a little prayer," she further said, adding that she has had some of her most special experiences as an actor with Irrfan.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone?

"I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for some time and figure their lives out... We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best."

Deepika herself suffered aggravated pain in the neck. But she said she is well and there is nothing to worry about.

"All is good on the health front. I got so many wishes from fraternity and media. Things are back to normal and I will be starting my physiotherapy soon. There is nothing to worry about," she signed off.

(Source: IANS)

