Fans go berserk spotting Kartik Aaryan at a theatre

Mumbai: The movie everyone is currently talking about in Bollywood, is the Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' The film has proved to be a sleeper hit at the box-office and the moolah it is earning at the ticket window, is giving some of the big budget films a tough competition.

Kartik Aaryan who has shined in this movie with his bromantic role has become nation’s new heartthrob. For the boys, he has surely served some major friendship goals in the film and the girls are left drooling over his body which he has flaunted (a lot) in the movie. No wonder that the actor got a warm welcome amidst the audience post the success of the film which turned out to be quite a crazy experience for the actor.

In its second week, Kartik Aaryan decided to watch the film with his family and close friends in a single screen theatre in Gaiety-Galaxy cinema in Khar. The actor thought it will be a great idea to watch the film amidst the audience and learn about their reactions to the film. He wanted to keep it low and make sure that there is not too much ruckus created in the theatre which is surely packed over the weekends. However, when a fan spotted Kartik Aaryan, news spread like wide fire across the theatre.

Everyone rushed and hurried to meet the new superstar and click selfies with him. Kartik was surely amazed by receiving so much love and warmth from his fans and everyone praising his role in the film. But the crowd soon became unmanageable. The crowd went berserk watching their ever-smiling actor posing with fans and didn’t allow him to pass through them. Soon the roads nearby were clogged by heavy traffic and Kartik couldn’t move a bit. The actor was mobbed and eight security guards were called to his rescue.

Without the help of the security it was impossible for him to take a footstep. Sharing this surreal experience, Kartik Aaryan says, “My parents, who were with me, were overwhelmed in the beginning, but later got scared after some people started banging against my car for pictures. I had to oblige them by coming out of the sunroof. The response to the film and to my performance feels surreal. I am proud of the film and the efforts of the entire team, including my director Luv (Ranjan) and my co-actors.”

Well, we must say that with success comes small amount of chaos, but we are sure that the actor can handle it and he’s surely enjoying it.