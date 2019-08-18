Farah Khan's 'ironies of motherhood'

MUMBAI: On Independence Day on Thursday, filmmaker Farah Khan realised motherhood has its ironies.



Farah posted a photograph of her three children -- Czar, Diva and Anya -- dressed in ethnic wear dominated by shades of pink.



"Teaching them to be independent yet wanting them to always depend on each other... the ironies of motherhood! #freedom #brother&sisters #realmenwearpink," she captioned the picture.



This year, along with Independence Day, people are celebrating Raksha Bandhan across the country.



Farah often shares posts related to her children.



A week ago, she had shared a black and white photo of Diva and captioned it: "My morning muse! Diva remains one from the moment she wakes up. #favouritemodel #diva."



