Farah Naaz would've been big if she was professional: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor feels actress Farah Naaz would have been a big name in the entertainment industry, but says it would have happened only if she was professional.

Farah, elder sister of actress Tabu, was a popular name in the late 1980s and 1990s. She made her debut in 1985 with late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's "Faasle".

Rishi shared a photograph of Farah on Twitter and wrote: "One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric, would have been big if she was professional."

The two actors worked together in films like "Naqab", "Naseeb Apna Apna" and "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani". She was last seen on screen in the 2005 film "Shikhar".

(Source: IANS)