Farhan Akhtar deletes his Facebook account

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 01:56 PM

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar has 'permanently' deleted his personal account on social networking website Facebook.

The 44-year-old has become the latest celebrity to quit the social network in the wake of the Facebook data breach row. However, he did not mention the exact reason for quitting the platform.

What do you think of Farhan Akhtar?



"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified Farhan Akhtar Live page is still active," Farhan tweeted.

Facebook is facing the heat after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.

(Source: IANS)

