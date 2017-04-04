Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar hopes to make 'Don 3' soon

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 12:09 PM
 Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar hopes to soon bring the much-awaited "Don 3" to the big screen.

The first part, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, in the "Don" franchise hit the screens in 2006. Its sequel, also helmed by Farhan, released in 2011. And now, fans are rallying for the action thriller to be brought back for the third time.

Asked about it, Farhan said in a video chat on Monday: "Soon I hope."

He also said "different things are happening right now" related to work.

"You will hear about them soon," promised Farhan, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film "Rock On 2".

As of now, he is urging his fans to help him in preserving the planet. He has teamed up with National Geographic brand to drive an important social cause.

"There is something very important and exciting that I need to share with you all. National Geographic and I have teamed up for what is important to us. What we are going to be talking about is an issue that we will share with you on 21st," said the "big animal lover".

"It's exciting to see animals out in the wild. You rarely get to see it. On the personal front, I've always had pets... be it dogs or cats," said Farhan for whom environment awareness is very important.

Asked if he would like to visit northeast India again, he reminisced about the time he spent in Meghalaya while shooting for "Rock On 2".

"I would love to visit the northeast again. It's such a great place. The time when we were shooting 'Rock On 2' there... nature in that part of the world is just phenomenal. To be there and to be able to breathe all that fresh air would be amazing," he said.

Also a singer, Farhan's next stop is Dehradun where he will perform on April 22.

(Source: IANS)

