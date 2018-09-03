Farhan Imroze bags key role in Shiladitya Moulik’s Sweater

KOLKATA: Farhan Imroze is in a happy place! The actor has bagged one of the lead roles in upcoming Bengali film Sweater, which is directed by Shiladitya Moulik. Shiladitya has previously directed the Hindi film Mrs Scooter.

Speaking about the film and his role in it, Farhan said to TellyChakkar, ‘The film is a family drama with a motivational angle. It revolves around Tuku (played by Projapoti Biskut fame actress Ishaa Saha) and how she tries to solve her problems through knitting. I play a substantial role in this journey of hers. The name of my character in the film is Shammo, but I have been asked not to reveal much about my part.’

So, how did he bag the project? ‘Soumya Sarkar, the producer, came to know about me through my previous work...especially Offline, the Hoichoi short. I was recommended to him by a common friend and executive producer named Siddhartha Sikdar.’

Farhan has previously played lead roles in television serials like Tobu Mone Rekho and Kiranmala. He was also seen in a small role in the film Maach Mishti & More. The actor is also in talks for two more films. He is extremely excited about his current phase.

Appreciating the support he has received from his fans, he shared, ‘I’d like to thank all my fans and supporters for staying beside me through my transition from TV to films...though it took some time...and I’d like them to stay beside me always....’

(Also Read: ‘Offline’ is my first real outing outside television: Farhan Imroze)

‘Professionally, I am in the happiest of places right now. It has been quite a journey..., but it is reaping dividends for me right now...’ added the actor.

Sweater is produced by PSS Entertainments.