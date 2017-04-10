Hot Downloads

Farhan rubbishes rumours on differences with Aditya

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 12:49 PM
10 Apr 2017 12:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has rubbished reports that he and actor Aditya Roy Kapur had engaged in an argument over actress Shraddha Kapoor.

On Sunday, Farhan took to Twitter to clear the air and sort out the rumours with a photograph of himself with Aditya smiling from ear to ear.

"And that, as they say, is that. RIP rumours. Last night, chill times," the "Wazir" actor captioned the image.

According to reports, Farhan had a problem with Aditya's closeness to Shraddha, following which the two actors had gotten into a fight during an event.

While Shraddha and Farhan worked together for "Rock On 2", the actress has worked with Aditya in films like "Aashiqui 2" and "Ok Jaanu".

(Source: IANS)

