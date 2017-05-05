Fatima Sana Shaikh joins cast of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who marked her acting debut with "Dangal", has joined the cast of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Thugs of Hindostan".



Fatima had essayed the role of Geeta Phogat, an Indian wrestler.



"The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film," said director Vijay Krishna Acharya.



This will also be a second project together for Acharya and Aamir after "Dhoom 3", read a statement released on behalf of Yash Raj Films, which is producing the film.



An adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.



The filming of "Thugs of Hindostan" will begin on June 1.

