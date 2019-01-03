News

Fawad Khan looking at HER is just pure love!

MUMBAI: Fawad Khan has been missing from Bollywood since 2016, after his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released. We do see a few glimpses of Fawad on social media though.

And now, all those who have been wondering what the handsome hunk is up to, well, the actor has been busy taking care of his super cute daughter.

In this new photo, Fawad is seen looking at his baby girl adorably as she is all smiles. Fawad just seem to can't get enough of his princess, just like every other father!

We wish he were more active on social media, but his fan pages constantly try to make up for his absence with their posts.

Aww

