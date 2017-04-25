Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Classic: TV Hunks in Monochrome Avatar!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Happy Feet!

Happy Feet!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Faye Dunaway felt 'very guilty' after Oscars mix-up

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 03:53 PM
25 Apr 2017 03:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Faye Dunaway says that she felt very guilty about the Oscars mishap that led to her and actor Warren Beatty mistakenly announcing "La La Land" as the Best Picture instead of "Moonlight" earlier this year.

In an interview with "NBC Nightly News" on Monday, the actress recalled being "completely stunned" by the mix-up and feeling "very guilty" afterward, reports ew.com.

"I thought, ‘I could have done something, surely," Dunaway said.

"Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on the top of the card?"

At the February ceremony, Dunaway and Beatty reunited to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bonnie and Clyde" and to give away the evening's biggest prize.

The two, however, were handed the wrong envelope: Instead of receiving one with the Best Picture winner, they received an envelope naming Emma Stone as Best Actress for "La La Land".

Beatty was visibly perplexed by the card and showed it to Dunaway.

"He took the card out, and he didn't say anything," Dunaway said.

"He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You're impossible.' I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that. He kind of holds the power and makes you wait … but it's part of his charm."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Faye Dunaway, very guilty, Oscars, Moonlight, NBC Nightly News,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top