Film events cancelled in Mumbai due to shutdown

Two film-related events scheduled for Wednesday here in Mumbai were cancelled due to the Maharashtra shutdown called by some Dalit parties.

"Due to Maharashtra bandh today, we have decided to push our My Birthday Song trailer release to tomorrow January 4, 2018. Thank you," tweeted the movie's producer and actor Sanjay Suri.

Even a song launch event for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was cancelled "owing to the current situation in the city”.

Angry Dalits staged rail, road blockades and took out processions in Mumbai and agitations in different parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday to protest against violence in Pune a day ago which left one youth dead. They called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday.

(Source: IANS)