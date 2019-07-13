News

Filmmaker Radhakrishnan passes away

MUMBAI: Seven-time Kerala State Film Award winning cinematographer, M.J. Radhakrishnan passed away Friday evening at a private hospital here, said industry sources.

The 60-year-old cameraman suffered a cardiac arrest at his home here and passed away while on his way to the hospital.

He had helmed films like 'Deshadanam', 'Karunam' and 'Naalu Pennungal' to name a few.

Beginning his film career as an assistant to ace filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N.Karun.

In a career spanning over a quarter of a century, he helmed 75 films, besides numerous documentaries and also worked for internationally acclaimed film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Radhakrishnan and said that the industry has lost a stalwart.

Source: IANS

