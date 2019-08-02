Find out how Kajal Aggarwal's fan shells out Rs 60 lakh to meet her and falls prey to fraudsters

MUMBAI: We have heard many stories about fans. There are fans who wait for hours to get a glimpse of their favourite star. There are others who ink their favourite’s actor’s name on their wrist. But the fan of Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal shocked everyone with his actions.



According to the media reports, a die-hard fan of Kajal found himself in a soup when he attempted to meet the actress. Now, he did not resort to the traditional ways of meeting the actress. Instead, he decided to shell an exuberant amount of money to get a step closer to the actress, but ended up falling prey to fraudsters. According to several media reports, a young man from Ramanathapuram shelled a whopping Rs 60 lakhs hoping to meet the actress. He came across a website that promised him a face-to-face interaction with the actress. When he crossed paths with the fraudsters and expressed his interest in meeting the star, the gang asked him to pay Rs 50,000 and share his personal details. Given the fan came from a well-to-do family, he paid the amount with ease. Eventually, the gang began asking for more money on the pretext that they would make him meet the actress. In three installments, the fan ended up shelling out Rs 60 lakhs.



Later, when the fan realised he was being looted, he refused to pay up any more amount. The gang threatened that they would share obscene photos of him and would leak it on social media. Amidst stress, the boy fled. The police found him hiding in Kolkata and learned the whole story. It has been reported that the police has taken producer Saravanakumar into custody. He was taken into custody based on the complaint.