First look of ‘Surgical Strike’ dedicated to Indian Army

21 Feb 2018 07:22 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood’s much awaited Patriotic film Surgical Strike’s first look hit the internet. The official poster of the film is out on production house’s social media account.

Based on 2016 Uri terror attack, the film has been co-produced by Vijay Valbhani and Sonu Jain and directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan under the banner of Crystal Movies. It features Deepraj Rana, Mir Sarvar, Lakha Lakhwinder Singh, Jimmy Sharma, Sanjay Singh, Amit Pathak and Vedita Pratap Singh as army officers.

The film has been dedicated to the India Soldiers and their family. The poster was captioned as: "Our Country, Our Nation, Our People". The poster depicted the hardships faced by soldiers at the time of the Surgical Strike. The film shows what price our freedom fighters paid for the safety of our country. 

Surgical Strike will highlight issues like corruption and crime which are like termites, ruining the country from Inside.

The film is set to hit the theatres in 2018. 

