First look poster of Srijit Mukherji's 'Gumnaami' revealed

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 03:04 PM

KOLKATA: On the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, SVF and Srijit Mukherji revealed the first look poster of their upcoming project Gumnaami, a story based on the mysterious sadhu from Ghaziabad whom many suspected and speculated to be the Indian revolutionary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The poster of the upcoming Bengali film reveals a mysterious man facing a wall encircled with news about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s disappearance and goes with the tagline – The Greatest Story Never Told.

Elated about the poster reveal, Srijit said, “I’m very honoured to be able to make a film on Bengal’s greatest freedom fighter and icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and bring out a story that has not been explored before. It’s my tribute to the brave legend on his 122nd birthday.”

Based on the story Conundrum by Anuj Dhar and Chandrachur Ghose, and written and directed by Srijit Mukherji, Gumnaami is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2020.

past seven days