Fitness, fashion are fun-filled journeys: Jacqueline

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2018 11:54 AM

Mumbai:  Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has launched her brand Just F, says fitness and fashion are fun-filled journeys rather than destinations.

"I have always believed that fitness and fashion are not destinations, but fun-filled journeys. They are, to me, a way of living, and as such I want my active-wear to reflect my personality and complement my lifestyle," Jacqueline said.

"Launching Just F, a feminine take on fitness from my perspective, is a big moment for me. I am confident that the brand will meet and exceed the expectations of young women across India, who want to fulfill their fitness requirements without breaking the bank or compromising on style," she added.

Jacqueline has collaborated with Mojostar, which is founded by Anirban Blah and Jiggy George, for Just F -- a female-only fitness and fashion brand.

"Active-wear trends in India are still heavily dominated by the needs of male consumers. Brands in this space still have a primary share from male consumers, leaving gaps in the offering for young Indian women. Just F is our way of giving female consumers, products which cater to their needs and sensibilities," said Abhishek Verma, CEO, Mojostar.

"Inputs and insights from Jacqueline, who is not only a leading Bollywood star but also a style icon and a very vocal promoter of wellness and healthy living, have played a big role in defining the brand identity and product design," he added.

(Source: IANS)

