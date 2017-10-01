Actress Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen with Superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film Kaala, feels fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity of working with the veteran actor.



"I am very fortunate and blessed that I am working with him. Film is releasing next year and this is our final schedule so all of us are trying to do our best job. I am still getting used to it (working with Rajinikanth)," said Huma on the sidelines of the special shoot of Miss Diva 2017 along with Lara Dutta on Friday.



"Kaala is a very beautiful script. When I heard the script, I was like, I have to be part of this film and of course, working with Rajinikanth sir is a dream come true. In life, you get very few opportunities that you should grab with both your hands," she added.



Talking about her work hours and busy schedule, the Dobaara actress said that she is "going to have 48 hour work day" for the film.



"I am all charged having lots of black coffee. I am very excited to be on Kaala's set. It's a final schedule and fingers crossed. It's a very special film for me," said Huma.



Kaala also features Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Sayaji Shinde and Sakshi Agarwal in key roles.



Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush under his production banner Wunderbar Films.



"Kaala" is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.