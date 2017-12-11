Fukrey Returns sees massive FIRST weekend business

Fukrey Returns, a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit, the film is receiving a huge response at the Box Office. Four years later, the Fukrey team starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha are back. The gang has returned with their Bholi Punjaban played by Richa Chadha.

The film, that released on Friday at the Box Office, has collected impressive since the first day. Fukrey Returns collected Rs 8 crore (80 million) net approx. on day one, which is very good. The film further collected Rs 11 crore net approx on the second day with Sunday being another amazing day.

The film that is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, collected Rs 12.65 crore net approx. on Sunday, taking the total three days collection to Rs 31.65 crore (316.5 million) net.

This is pretty clear that Fukrey Returns is winning hearts of the audience. The positive word of mouth is doing wonders.

Fukrey Returns has got an amazing advantage. The comedy entertainer has released during a time when there aren’t many major Bollywood releases. The film can enjoy a good run at the Box Office till Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai releases on 22 December.

Excel Entertainment has produced the film. The film also stars Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.