Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
11 Dec 2017 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I don't swallow, I spit, is Kishwer's Tinder bio, says Priya Mallick
I don't swallow, I spit, is Kishwer's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

'Entertainers' of Bigg Boss

Akash Dadlani
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Fukrey Returns sees massive FIRST weekend business

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 04:09 PM
11 Dec 2017 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Fukrey Returns, a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit, the film is receiving a huge response at the Box Office. Four years later, the Fukrey team starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha are back. The gang has returned with their Bholi Punjaban played by Richa Chadha.

The film, that released on Friday at the Box Office, has collected impressive since the first day. Fukrey Returns collected Rs 8 crore (80 million) net approx. on day one, which is very good. The film further collected Rs 11 crore net approx on the second day with Sunday being another amazing day.

The film that is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, collected Rs 12.65 crore net approx. on Sunday, taking the total three days collection to Rs 31.65 crore (316.5 million) net. 7972114802

This is pretty clear that Fukrey Returns is winning hearts of the audience. The positive word of mouth is doing wonders.

Fukrey Returns has got an amazing advantage. The comedy entertainer has released during a time when there aren’t many major Bollywood releases. The film can enjoy a good run at the Box Office till Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai releases on 22 December.

Excel Entertainment has produced the film. The film also stars Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Fukrey Returns, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Vishakha Singh, Rs 31.65 crorePulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top