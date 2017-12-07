Hot Downloads

News

'Fukrey Returns' team visits Golden Temple

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2017 11:27 AM
07 Dec 2017 11:27 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The team of "Fukrey Returns" on Wednesday sought blessings at the Golden Temple here before the Bollywood film's release on Friday.

Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal along with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba visited the holy temple.

The team, which is on a promotional spree, had visited Jalandhar, the hometown of Choocha aka Varun Sharma. On their way back, the team took a halt at the Golden Temple.

"Fukrey Returns" is a sequel to the 2013 movie "Fukrey". It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

(Source: IANS)

Fukrey Returns, Golden Temple, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal

