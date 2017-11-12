"Fukrey Returns" will see a "wilder" side of the gang of its original film "Fukrey", says producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

The new posters of "Fukrey Returns", a sequel of the 2013 laughter riot "Fukrey", describe each actor according to how their screen character is. The posters are a rendition of the funny teaser.

Sidhwani said in a statement: "'Fukrey Returns' will unleash the wild side of the 'Fukrey' gang. The boys are confronted with the demons from their past, when Bholi Punjaban re-enters their lives. A strange encounter with the tiger in the film will make you want to know more.

"The sequence of events occurring will be a joyride for the audience."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15.

The film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajpal Yadav.

(Source: IANS)