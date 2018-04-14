Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Gaal Nahin Kadni fame Parmish Verma gets shot; injured

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2018 12:04 PM

Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by unidentified assailants, police said on Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining here.

Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Verma, who shot into limelight with the foot-tapping number 'Gaal Nahin Kadni', was shot in Mohali late on Friday. He was travelling with a friend in his car when the incident took place.

The friend was also injured.

Verma was out of danger, a police officer said quoting doctors.

A probe is on.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Popular Punjabi, Parmish Verma, Gaal Nahin Kadni, shot, injured, Mohali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Apr 2018 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I think web series is a beautiful medium; would love to do it - Supriya Pathak
I think web series is a beautiful medium; would... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days