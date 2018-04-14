Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Gaal Nahin Kadni' famed singer shot at; injured

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2018 12:04 PM

Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by unidentified assailants, police said on Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining here.

Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Verma, who shot into limelight with the foot-tapping number 'Gaal Nahin Kadni', was shot in Mohali late on Friday. He was travelling with a friend in his car when the incident took place.

The friend was also injured.

Verma was out of danger, a police officer said quoting doctors.

A probe is on.

(Source: IANS) 

