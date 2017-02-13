Gaurav is practical, I am romantic: Ridhima Ghosh

Bong beauty Ridhima Ghosh, who is in a relationship with the handsome hunk Gaurav Chakrabarty for a long time, says that she is very romantic and small things matter to her a lot.

“I think I am the romantic. I am very emotional and romantic and he is very practical. I think this balance is needed in a relationship,” said Ridhima when Tellychakkar.com asked who the most romantic is among the two.

The Rajkahini and Byomkesh fame actress also said that one does not need a particular day to say ‘I Love You’.

She quipped, “Small things matter to me a lot like suddenly saying I Love You. Instead of waiting for a particular day one can say it whenever one wants to…such small but precious things matter to me a lot.”

Ridhima and Gaurav have worked together in a couple of films but Rang Milanti will always remain special to her. “We are in a relationship since our Rang Milanti days. And that is why each scene of the film is very important to me,” she shared.

Talking about that special gift by Gaurav which brought a big smile on her face, she said with a smile, “A few days back, on my birthday, he made a handmade card for me. That is the best gift he has ever given to me.”

Since Valentine's Day is knocking on the door, we asked what this day means to her, she answered, “It’s a very special day to me because my Labrador, named Rufus, who is like my son, celebrates his birthday on this day. This year he is going to be seven-year-old. That is why Valentine’s Day is most special to me.”

When asked about her Valentine's Day plan, she shared, “We haven’t decided anything yet. It’s not that we do not celebrate. We celebrate but the plans are very random. We may watch a movie in the home while relishing a delicious dinner together or just go out on a date. There is nothing very over the top.”

Ridhima was present at the Launch of Valentine's Collection from the House of Senco Gold & Diamonds. At the event, she talked about the emotional significance of gold jewelry.

She quipped, “Earlier, I was not that aware of the significance of jewelry but now I am. If someone gifts me a jewelry piece, it would be very special to me. In today’s age we have become materialistic and I know jewelry is also a material but it also has an emotional connection. Suppose anyone, be it my boyfriend or my mom, gifts me any piece of jewelry, I will preserve it with utmost care. This would be a thing which will remain intact even after ten years and whenever I will see it; it will remind me of the special moment making me emotional.”

Well explained, pretty girl!