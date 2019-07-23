News

Gauri Khan shares image of her 'three little hearts'

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared an adorable photograph of her three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from her their Maldivian vacation.

On Sunday evening, Gauri shared on Twitter a photograph of her three kids. In the image taken on a jetboat, Suhana is seen sporting a black t-shirt while Aryan looks dappers in a matching t-shirt. AbRam gives them company in a white and blue printed t-shirt.

While Suhana and AbRam smile at the camera, Aryan is seen looking away from the lens.

Gauri captioned the image: "My three little hearts"

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan in born 1997 and daughter Suhana in born 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

