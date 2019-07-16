News

Gauri Khan's church day out with AbRam

16 Jul 2019 02:38 PM

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often spotted with his son AbRam. However, it seems it was his wife Gauri's turn to be publicly spotted spending quality time with the kid this weekend.

SRK's interior designer better half was spotted with her son attending Sunday mass at a church here.

They were photographed outside the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. The photographs and a video that a celebrity photographer shared on Instagram page went viral in no time.

AbRam looked relaxed in a blue printed T-Shirt with the slogan: "What happens at Nana's stays at Nana's". He teamed with shorts.

Gauri also opted for causal vibes, sporting a black tee and capris. She had her hair tied back into a pony, and completed the look with sunglasses.

After the mass, the mother-son duo also posed for photographs outside the church.

AbRam is already a social media superstar, with a big fan base. Each of his outings are invariably captured bt press photographers and television lenspersons, and they go viral in no time.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have three children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

(SOURCE : IANS)

