Gautam Gulati is on a strict diet

Actor Gautam Gulati, who is currently shooting for "Cobra", says he is following a strict diet to maintain his body. He says the diet is making him very cranky.



Gautam on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared that he needs a "cheat meal".



"I swear I need a chocolate and a cheat meal...To maintain my body look I am on a strict diet since 35 days and I am cranky at the moment," Gautam tweeted.



The "Bigg Boss 8" winner said he has to follow the diet for a month more.



"Have to stay like this for 30 days more... I miss butter chicken and dal makhni," he added.



Gautam was last seen on screen in the biopic "Azhar", based on former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who was accused of match-fixing in 2000. After the incident, he was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for life. The ban was, however, lifted in 2012.

(Source: IANS)