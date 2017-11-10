The cast of Aksar 2 including Gautam Rode shot for the film in the beautiful locales of Mauritius. The actor is spiritual and during his free time decided to pay a visit to a local temple. You won’t believe that while he was at the temple, someone stole his footwear and disappeared!

Commenting on the same, the actor said, “I was so surprised when I found out my shoes got stolen outside a temple in Mauritius. I was so astounded that I couldn’t help but burst into a fit of laughter.”

A surprised Gautam then walked to the closest mall to buy himself some footwear and got mobbed by fans on the way!

Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, Aksar 2 stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, Lillete Dubey and Sreesanth. The film is slated to release on 17 November, 2017.

