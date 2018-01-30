Gautam Rode turns into a modern day Bhagat Singh in this short film

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Gautam Rode, after romancing Zareen Khan in Aksar 2, was supposed to return to the small screen with his upcoming Star Plus show. But before that, he is doing a short film titled Bhagatya. A fan has leaked its trailer on Twitter. The sneak peek will surely take you to a trip down the memory lane as it has vibes of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s cult hit, Rang De Basanti. In the film, we saw a group of University students turn revolutionaries when their friend, a flight lieutenant in the Indian Air Force gets wrongly accused of wrong piloting. Their characters soon start resembling the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything to protect their motherland from the British dominance.

Here we see Gautam Rode, playing the character of a drug addict. He is a part of the drug mafia. Soon it is revealed that he is named after the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and a reformist named Lalaji tries to motivate him to get out of this addiction. Soon Lalaji is killed by the mafia in front of his eyes. His revolutionary side awakens and just like Bhagat Singh, he eliminates the mafia. The clip will definitely ignite the patriot in you and it is relatable to the movie Rang De Basanti. There is a scene where Gautam dressed in Bhagat Singh confronts Gautam in real.

We have seen Gautam always trying something different with his choice of shows and films. Going by the clip, it is safe to assume that it will not offer something new in concept as the visualisation is also similar to Rang De Basanti.

Check out the clip here…

Here's a special glimpse of Gautam Rode's upcoming project which I am sharing with all his fans..wow he looks so intense.This is going to be a challenging movie!Totally in love with it @GautamRodeTeam @GautamRodeWeb @GautamRodeeFC @GautamRodeRules @gautamRode_Luv @GautamRode_Arg pic.twitter.com/SeFGIuMe7l — Pritha Mishra (@pritha_mishra) January 24, 2018