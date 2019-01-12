Gay Latin singer shot dead, ‘Criminal Minds' to end with Season 15, ‘Animal House' actress Verna Bloom dead, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.

Gay Latin singer shot dead

Kevin Fret, who is known by many as the first openly gay Latin trap artist, was shot dead here. The crime is under investigation.

The 24-year-old singer was killed early on Thursday, reports leading publication.

Fret was riding a motorcycle in the Santurce neighbourhood at about 5:30 a.m. when he was shot at eight times. He was then taken to the Rio Piedras Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His death is the 22nd homicide in Puerto Rico in 2019, part of what local officials call a "crisis of violence".

Fret's manager, Eduardo Rodrigues, confirmed the death of his client through an official press statement.

"Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go," he said.

Rodrigues added, "We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico."

An outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, Fret first stepped into the Latin music world in early 2018 with "Soy Asi", a song that highlighted his fierce personality. The music video has garnered more than a half million views on YouTube.

‘Criminal Minds' to end with Season 15

The long-running procedural Criminal Minds has been renewed for a 15th season, which will also be the shows last.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes. The final 10 episodes will be shot back-to-back with the Season 14 episodes currently in production, reports leading publication.

With the final 10 episodes, the show will have aired 325 episodes when it ends its run, making it one of the longest-running shows in television history.

The show revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyse the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.

It currently stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. The series was created by Jeff Davis and is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Erica Messer, and Breen Frazier. ABC Studios produces in association with CBS Television Studios.

'Green Book' writer sorry for anti-Muslim tweet

Green Book screenwriter Nick Vallelonga has apologized for posting a tweet suggesting that American Muslims could be seen cheering 9/11.

"I want to apologize," Vallelonga said in a statement issued on Thursday night, reported leading publication.

"I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with Green Book. I especially deeply apologize to the incredibly brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali and all members of the Muslim faith for the hurt I have caused.

"I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr. Shirley's friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me. Green Book is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better," he added.

The tweet was from November 2015 when at a rally Trump had said, "Hey, I watched when the World Trade Centre came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering."

ABC's George Stephanopoulos challenged Trump on the claim, but the then presidential candidate insisted that he saw Muslims celebrating with his own eyes.

On that, Vallelonga had commented, "Donald Trump 100 per cent correct. Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS News."

Vallelonga had deleted his Twitter account on Wednesday after the tweet recirculated, reported variety.com.

The film's co-financer and producer Participant Media also released a statement, saying, "We find Vallelong''s Twitter post offensive, dangerous and antithetical to Participant Medi's values. We reject it in no uncertain terms."

Vallelong's script is based on the experiences of his father, Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), driving concert pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Ali) through the Deep South for a tour in the early 1960s.

Shirle''s family spoke out against the film, disputing its depiction of the events of the tour and stating they had not been contacted during production or conception.

Director Peter Farrelly, Mortensen, and Vallelonga have defended the film, which won Golden Globes on January 6 for best comedy or musical, best screenplay and supporting actor for Ali. The screenplay was written by Vallelonga, Brian Currie and director Peter Farrelly.

Lady Gaga, R. Kelly song removed from streaming services

Singer Lady Gagas collaboration with rapper R. Kelly has been removed from streaming services.

The song, Do What U Want (With My Body), was removed approximately 18 hours after Gaga tweeted her apology for working with Kelly, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, as featured in last week's Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly," reports leading publication.

Official videos for the 2013 song have been removed from YouTube as well, although the provocative American Music Awards performance that year, which nodded to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe's sexual relations with President John F. Kennedy, remains. That clip is the property of ABC, which broadcast the show, and not Gaga's label, Interscope Records.

"I stand behind these women 1000 per cent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," Gaga wrote.

She added, "What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the songs and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."

Do What U Want entered the Top 20 on iTunes in the time between Gaga's tweet and the song's removal, although download sales have plummeted in the wake of streaming's rise and a song can climb the chart swiftly; streaming data was not available at press time.

‘Animal House' actress Verna Bloom dead

Actress Verna Bloom, who appeared in Animal House and worked with the likes of Martin Scorsese, is dead. She was 80.

The actress died on 9 January in Bar Harbor, Maine, her representative confirmed to leading publication.

The cause was complications stemming dementia, her family said.

Bloom appeared extensively in theatre and television, but she is most noted for her film work. One of her memorable roles came in John Landis' 1978 comedy Animal House, in which she appeared as the drunken, debauched wife of the beleaguered Dean Wormer.

She also appeared in three films by Martin Scorsese - Street Scenes 1970, The Last Temptation of Christ, and After Hours - and two by Clint Eastwood -- High Plains Drifter and Honkytonk Man.

Bloom was born in 1938. After graduating from Boston University, she moved to Denver and started a local theatre. Moving to New York in the mid-1960s, she starred as Charlotte Corday in the Broadway revival of Marat/Sade and, shortly after, on the recommendation of the writer-historian Studs Terkel, made her film debut in Haskell Wexler's Medium Cool.

For her performance, she was nominated for both lead and supporting actress by the National Society of Film Critics.

Bloom fulfilled a lifelong dream by starring with Frank Sinatra in the two-part television film Contract on Cherry Street, and then appearing in Peter Fonda's elegiac Western The Hired Hand.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, screenwriter Jay Cocks and her son Sam.

Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese reunite for ‘Rolling Thunder' film

Netflix plans to release a documentary about Bob Dylan's legendary, star-studded Rolling Thunder Reveu tour of 1975-1976, with Martin Scorcese set to helm it.

Netflix has described Scorsese's look at Dylan and his famous friends in 1975 as part documentary, part concert movie and part "fever dream". The movie will come out later this year, reported leading publication.

The project is titled Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.

It won't be much of a straightforward documentary as Scorsese's previous Dylan film, 2005's No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, which zeroed in on Dylan's crucial 1965-1966 "going electric" period.

"There's a reason the word 'story' appears in the title," a source told variety.com, hinting that the director may be playing with the form more in this particular film.

Netflix further gave Variety a thumbnail description of the film.

It read, "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese."

Dylan himself was interviewed for the documentary, which doesn't go without saying since the artiste rarely allows himself to be interviewed off-camera, let alone on.

