Genelia shares warm message on son's birthday

Actress-producer Genelia Deshmukh shared a heart-warming message for her son Riaan on his third birthday on Saturday. She says, he has taught her to live in the moment.

Genelia shared a photograph of herself along with Riaan on Instagram and also called him her addiction.

"Happy birthday my addiction... Riaan, you are so so little but you teach me so much... you teach me to live in the moment, to love without conditions and most importantly to be resilient no matter what," she wrote alongside the image.

She added: "I know I'm always going to have your back but what I didn't realise is, you always have mine too... You are my world and I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 2012. The couple's first child, Riaan, was born in 2014. Their second son was born on June 2016.