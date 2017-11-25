Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
25 Nov 2017 05:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

TV producers who played cameo in their own show

Sapna Malhotra in Haasil
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Genelia shares warm message on son's birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2017 06:02 PM
25 Nov 2017 06:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress-producer Genelia Deshmukh shared a heart-warming message for her son Riaan on his third birthday on Saturday. She says, he has taught her to live in the moment.

Genelia shared a photograph of herself along with Riaan on Instagram and also called him her addiction.

"Happy birthday my addiction... Riaan, you are so so little but you teach me so much... you teach me to live in the moment, to love without conditions and most importantly to be resilient no matter what," she wrote alongside the image.

She added: "I know I'm always going to have your back but what I didn't realise is, you always have mine too... You are my world and I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 2012. The couple's first child, Riaan, was born in 2014. Their second son was born on June 2016.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Genelia Deshmukh, Riaan, Riteish Deshmukh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top