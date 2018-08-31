News

Gold' becomes the first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 04:37 PM
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar starrer "Gold" will be the first Hindi film which will be released in Saudi Arabia, the National Award-winning actor says.

An "excited" Akshay tweeted: "The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!"

A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film released on 15 August.
